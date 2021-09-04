The Weekend Wonk: Has Long Term Storage Been Solved?

with Peter Sinclair
Storage is a joke when you dig into the physics and scale of energy use. It mainly works in small towns or individual households. The same problem happened with biofuels like ethanol. You reach a point where making something exceeds the ERoI benefits. You can wish it away as solvable, but it’s still about scaling.
“Renewables” junkies refuse to understand scaling math, and if you corner them on it, they make insane plans for covering the world with machines, while telling you how green they are. They also file lawsuits in the domain of honest debate, because part of them knows they’re dreaming. https://www.latimes.com/business/hiltzik/la-fi-hiltzik-jacobson-lawsuit-20180223-story.html
Battery storage just encourages more energy sprawl and the dream of endless substitutions. Study “cubic mile of oil” if you haven’t bothered to yet. Nuclear is the only thing that may help significantly, but it’s a rocky road.
Too bad multiple companies and countries didn’t talk to you first before they built and are continuing to build utility scale battery projects. I think they would have canceled all those projects if they just knew that it mainly works for small towns and individual households.
nuclear has barriers that most enthusiasts do not appreciate. video coming.
[Splitting response to avoid moderation penalty box.]
Storage is a joke when you dig into the physics and scale of energy use.
Scale? Somthing like this (which can be stacked and/or buried):
…compared to this:
[Response 2/2]
On top of that, there are vast improvements in increased efficiency using modern tech (LED lightbulbs, dense computing), modern more lightweight* materials and designs (reducing transport costs), smart power usage built into devices (sleeping and dozing modes), savings on transport** and waste heat from combustion-based energy, and standardization (e.g., rails, shipping containers, energy converters).
As for your “cubic mile of oil”, how much of that gets spilled in the Gulf of Mexico or Persian Gulf or the Niger delta or remote areas of Russia, Brazil or Mexico? How much of it is floating on the water in lakes, ditches and streams? How much of it got turned into combustion products that poison our air? How much associated gases were flared? How much associated CH4 was released directly into the atmosphere?
________
*Appliance delivery people kept remarking on how much heavier my old refrigerator was when they took it away.
**There’s a lot of energy used pumping and shipping hydrocarbons around.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,791 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
September 4, 2021 at 3:31 pm
Storage is a joke when you dig into the physics and scale of energy use. It mainly works in small towns or individual households. The same problem happened with biofuels like ethanol. You reach a point where making something exceeds the ERoI benefits. You can wish it away as solvable, but it’s still about scaling.
“Renewables” junkies refuse to understand scaling math, and if you corner them on it, they make insane plans for covering the world with machines, while telling you how green they are. They also file lawsuits in the domain of honest debate, because part of them knows they’re dreaming. https://www.latimes.com/business/hiltzik/la-fi-hiltzik-jacobson-lawsuit-20180223-story.html
Battery storage just encourages more energy sprawl and the dream of endless substitutions. Study “cubic mile of oil” if you haven’t bothered to yet. Nuclear is the only thing that may help significantly, but it’s a rocky road.
September 4, 2021 at 5:16 pm
Too bad multiple companies and countries didn’t talk to you first before they built and are continuing to build utility scale battery projects. I think they would have canceled all those projects if they just knew that it mainly works for small towns and individual households.
September 4, 2021 at 5:21 pm
nuclear has barriers that most enthusiasts do not appreciate. video coming.
September 4, 2021 at 6:06 pm
[Splitting response to avoid moderation penalty box.]
Scale? Somthing like this (which can be stacked and/or buried):
…compared to this:
September 4, 2021 at 6:11 pm
[Response 2/2]
On top of that, there are vast improvements in increased efficiency using modern tech (LED lightbulbs, dense computing), modern more lightweight* materials and designs (reducing transport costs), smart power usage built into devices (sleeping and dozing modes), savings on transport** and waste heat from combustion-based energy, and standardization (e.g., rails, shipping containers, energy converters).
As for your “cubic mile of oil”, how much of that gets spilled in the Gulf of Mexico or Persian Gulf or the Niger delta or remote areas of Russia, Brazil or Mexico? How much of it is floating on the water in lakes, ditches and streams? How much of it got turned into combustion products that poison our air? How much associated gases were flared? How much associated CH4 was released directly into the atmosphere?
________
*Appliance delivery people kept remarking on how much heavier my old refrigerator was when they took it away.
**There’s a lot of energy used pumping and shipping hydrocarbons around.