Carbon Capture Perfectly Captured

with Peter Sinclair
The Australien Government has made an ad about Carbon Capture and Storage, and it’s surprisingly honest and informative. #CCS pic.twitter.com/jCPpftepyn— theJuiceMedia (@thejuicemedia) September 2, 2021
The Australien Government has made an ad about Carbon Capture and Storage, and it’s surprisingly honest and informative. #CCS pic.twitter.com/jCPpftepyn
Excellent, excellent, excellent !!!!!
The Aussies DO know how to tell it like it is.
Some Aussie blokes are massive BSers on other topics, though. Here’s an eco sell-out who decided the word “industrial” can never be applied to spiky white elephants: http://ramblingsdc.net/windenergyopposition.html (server may be down unless someone pulled his site)
Remember, I’m not a climate-denier, just someone who sees the historical panoply of techno-fix blunders, and still cares about open space looking natural, not measured in neo-green terms like “installed capacity.”
Many a virtue-signaling power plant used to be a mountaintop. You know, those scenic places environmentalists used to respect before they worshiped green growth.
Whales were inadvertently saved by petroleum replacing their oil, but the planet won’t be saved by inefficient energy sprawl replacing fossil fuels. There’s no simple, infinite line of substitution for energy, per the likes of Julian Simon.
and still cares about open space looking natural
It seems you want visual aesthetics to outweigh (1) reducing pollution that poisons animal life and (2) reducing GHG emissions.
The power from those icky wind turbines provides safer, cleaner, and less-ecologically damaging power than that from coal, gas or oil. For all but a few animals, the sight and sound of wind turbines does not affect them in the slightest. For the rest (like some raptors or bats), the threat barely compares to the loss of habitat and food sources from climate change, agriculture, industrial sites and residential development, and even that is being reduced by clever researchers and designers who are learning how to warn them off.
So suck it up, stock up on smelling salts and get your fainting couch ready, because after fighting off the fossil fuel companies for decades, your distress at unsightly wind turbines won’t stop us from supporting them.
Yes, I’m wise enough to know that Man has long tried replacing one technology with another, ending up with unintended consequences. In the case of Big Wind, the consequences are not subtle! It’s massive industrialization, hidden only to the blind, dumb and righteously smug (like this whole blog).
You’re just repeating standard themes (see https://is.gd/wind_canards) that ignore the vast SCALE needed for wind, and also solar panels smothering the countryside. That scale offers no assurance of a climate fix, since fossil fuels make it all possible. Try building just ONE big wind turbine with portable non-fossil energy, starting with mining & smelting, then transport, crane work, etc. All you people do is pretend it might work,then change the subject.
Wind energy has been correctly described as a “fossil fuel extender” by Gail Tverberg, et al. You’re trying to frame it as a true replacement for fossil fuels, which defies the laws of physics. A general term for the problems I describe is Energy Sprawl: https://www.google.com/search?&q=energy+sprawl+land+use
Sprawl rivals global warming in terms of total environmental ruin. Pardon some of us for being quaint about wild places, or keeping bats viable. Disregarding all that, you simply assume wind can make a permanent dent in AGW, and it’s never been proved. Peak Oil will eventually solve global warming with painful economic shrinkage. The economy will have to scale down, with much more reliance on small-footprint nuclear, but I don’t see anything as a true fix.
Elon Musk’s space-invasion w/40,000+ satellites is another case of build first, ask questions later. He’s also someone claiming to be green just because he’s “against” fossil fuels which make all his projects feasible.
Ask yourself whether Man has earned the right to keep expanding on this planet. I say no. We’ve worn out our welcome with extreme hubris, and Big Wind is the latest trendy icon, typically in cartoon form to mask the scale. Even the Nature Conservancy includes wind in its pipe dreams, claiming we can just “site wind right.” That’s the infinite planet delusion.
