New Footage from Northeast Flash Floods
September 3, 2021
I always said, if nothing else, Climate Change will deliver a lot of compelling YouTube video. I wasn’t wrong.
Below, footage from Tennessee flooding of just a few weeks ago.
with Peter Sinclair
