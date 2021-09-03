New Footage from Northeast Flash Floods September 3, 2021

I always said, if nothing else, Climate Change will deliver a lot of compelling YouTube video. I wasn’t wrong.

Below, footage from Tennessee flooding of just a few weeks ago.

Twelve minutes. TWELVE. This will blow your mind.



Never ever underestimate the power and danger of moving water. https://t.co/4vUKWZ3sR9 — Marlo Garnsworthy 🌊❄️ (@MarloWordyBird) September 3, 2021