Lower Level Proves Deadly under Ida

September 3, 2021

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Lower Level Proves Deadly under Ida”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    September 3, 2021 at 10:25 pm

    Some parts of the NE were under both flash flood and tornado warnings. So, do you shelter in an upper-floor bathtub?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: