Climate Change’s “Smashmouth Realities”
September 3, 2021
I’m often overly optimistic about our prospects at this moment, but it certainly seems that this summer’s onslaught of climate extreme impacts has raised the bar for urgent action.
Above, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s trenchant comments included in a report on the tide of calamities, below, a Columbia University climate scientist’s dark foreboding that, in addition to a climate crisis, we have entered a “dystopian moment” of ascendant ignorance.
I’m a climate scientist and on Wednesday night, I watched the rain outside my New York City window break the local record for the most accumulation in an hour. It was an event that caused catastrophic flooding and infrastructure failures across both the New York Metro area and a wide swath of the Northeast US, delivered by the remnant of a powerful hurricane that had visited even greater destruction on Louisiana a couple of days ago. This is the point in the news cycle when I would normally be called upon to explain why, in a warmer climate, hurricanes and heavy rain events get more extreme.
I can’t do it. Not today. At this dystopian moment, I’m just not feeling it, and I don’t think I’m alone. I have many friends and colleagues who study extreme weather, in academia, government and the private sector. I think I can speak for many of us when I say we’re stunned.
You’re almost certainly aware, if you’re reading this, that climate scientists have been warning for years that human-induced global warming will bring us a future of these faster and more furious extreme weather events. When asked, we try to explain to what extent they are representative of those trends, vs. accidents of nature. Of course, they’re generally both at the same time, to varying degrees, and in my answers, I try to capture the nuances of that tension.
But now the events are coming with such speed and ferocity that those nuances seem pointless.
The nonstop, compound environmental disasters of this summer alone — the fires, heat waves, droughts, floods and hurricanes — would probably have been enough to shock us. But they also come after a year and a half of a pandemic. Even worse, they come atop an ongoing crisis for our democracy that is preventing us, as a nation and a species, from effectively meeting any of these challenges.The news about the floods here in the Northeast, the fires burning in the West and the too-slow relief and recovery from Ida in Louisiana are competing for our attention with the news that the Supreme Court and Texas state legislature have managed, at least for the moment, to effectively annul Roe v. Wade, dealing what looks to me like the worst blow to gender equality in my lifetime. This just after the same legislature passed another law that imposes harsh new restrictions on voting, a move supported by a constituency that still maintains that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The same state government, and others like it, have done everything in their power to support those who resist mandating lifesaving public health measures on Covid — masks and vaccines — even as cases, hospitalizations and deaths surge.
With this retrograde faction as powerful as it is in our national politics, we’re supposed to solve the climate problem?I know this is an unhelpful attitude. And notwithstanding all the bad news, there is, simultaneously, tremendous positive momentum on climate. The President and a Democratic majority in Congress are taking the issue more seriously than ever before, and the infrastructure and budget reconciliation bills offer a potentially historic opportunity to make investments in clean energy, climate adaptation and climate justice that start to take the scale of the problem seriously. The youth climate movement is energized and inspiring. Flat-out climate denial is waning.
In the big picture, the climate problem is, in principle, solvable. With existing technology and resources, and sufficient collective effort and political will, we, the human species, have what it takes to modify our energy system to minimize future warming and adapt to protect those most vulnerable from what can’t be prevented. But many among us, including those in positions of great power, don’t want to do those things — or even things that would seem much more personally immediate, like encouraging vaccination against Covid-19.
Trying to convince them feels pretty hopeless. It seems that part of the reason they don’t want to support scientifically proven measures is because those of us they dislike say they should, or would share in the benefits. Solving the climate problem requires not just trust in science, but shared values and a will to collective action for the common good. These are all in short supply. That scares me, way more than the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere does.
There’s no benefit in giving in to “doomism,” either about climate, per se, or politics. The only rational response is to do what we can do, within the boundaries our individual and collective circumstances impose upon us, to make positive change. Speak out, organize, give money, vote.
Let’s all get to it, however we can.But on days like this, it’s hard.
Let me add a note of (ok, incurable) optimism, based on recent experience.
I spent the evening last night in a tiny township hall, deep in red rural Michigan, at a meeting of the Washington Township Planning Commission.
The purpose of the meeting was to consider a new proposed zoning ordinance for large solar installations in the township. It’s no secret that there is a large and well organized, fossil fuel funded effort to create phony, Facebook fueled “grassroots” opposition to clean energy, and I’ve been in my share of meetings, particularly related to wind energy, where the scenes get pretty ugly in the same way we’ve seen local school board meetings turn ugly with the participation of an angry, ignorant, and darkly threatening element.
But that was not the case last night.
After a quick read-through of the new ordinance’s high points, the board voted unanimously to adopt and recommend to the Township board, which in all likelihood will approve, paving the way for a utility scale solar development in a county that already has hundreds of wind turbines.
In and out in 30 minutes. A small crowd of supporters expressed general satisfaction, and the board was grateful.
The co-location of solar and wind is a trend here, taking advantage of the same grid connections that attracted the turbines, as well as generally favorable local boards who have seen massive clean energy benefits.
It’s not big enough, fast enough – yet, but it’s progress.
September 3, 2021 at 10:23 am
With the obvious and spectacular effects of AGW, The latest crock is, ‘we can’t stop it’. Anyway.
Suggest bringing in the term ‘quitters’ into any such conversations.
September 3, 2021 at 11:14 am
it’s not like we can just walk away and not play
September 3, 2021 at 11:31 am
“overly optimistic”
On the actual science of climate change, I wouldn’t say that. I think you follow closely and acutely what most scientists are saying there.
I have problems with the messaging and solutions mostly. On messaging, some (far more qualified than myself) scientists and climate professionals are saying that we need to provide a sunny side about climate change – that the public can’t be too scared or they’ll just go nihilistic. I disagree with that fundamentally in two ways: one, all signs point to the public not being scared enough about climate change, and as climate change has a delayed effect from emissions to climate reaction, they need to be scared well in advance of the full development of the issue. Two, all people react to problems according to their own personalities. Yes, some will go nihilistic. But more, and these are the ones that count, will understand that a problem needs action. That’s what happened with Greta, for instance. Not everyone in a horror movie just freezes and resigns themselves to the chainsaw.
I strongly believe the public needs to be scared witless. Then, they might (just might) employ the will to react positively. I think that’s a far more plausible scenario than everyone just resigning themselves to disaster. We are, in fact, resigning ourselves to disaster by continuing the hopium that this or that solution is just around the corner, or how some miniscule action or agreement or economic trend is going to save the day.
On solutions, I understand the want to justify and react positively to agreements like Paris and politicians like Biden. They are far better than many alternatives. I just think the public shouldn’t be confused into thinking these are real solutions. They are, at best, half measures, and at worst, delay tactics to prevent what really needs to be done. We are headed to major environmental impacts, and we can’t confuse the public by telling them we are on the right track, or at least implying we are on the right track with the many positive spin messages, when we are not. Major change is required urgently.
I don’t mind little improvements like your experience above. That’s great. Every little bit counts. I get triggered, though, when I see a post about how Americans care about climate change (when their votes hardly reflect that), or posts about how Obama was playing 3D chess (when history won’t judge him highly on climate change action), or how solar is taking over (when we are building just as much, if not more, NG), or how oil demand is peaking this year, and so on.
I also understand that major change isn’t really feasible politically in the world we live in. But, it just irks me to no end when people fool themselves into thinking the wrong things just because it’s preferable or convenient (such as thinking we are on the right track when we are not), I worry that is what is happening in the public with the positive spin stuff, and I see how major industries and powerful figures in the world would much prefer this sort of delusion in the public’s attitude.