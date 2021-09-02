CBS, ABC on New York’s “Supercharged” Storm
September 2, 2021
Both reports, notably, finally, attributing the extremes to climate change. CBS spoke with regular climate/weather expert Jeff Berardelli, and ABC brought in Daniel Swain of UCLA.
with Peter Sinclair
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat