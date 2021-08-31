NOLA without Power as Heat Settles In

August 31, 2021

As Climate change continues to break systems, never more clear that a new infrastructure and energy generation system is needed, and now, fortunately, possible.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
One Response to “NOLA without Power as Heat Settles In”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    August 31, 2021 at 10:50 pm

    NOLA family have generators and 1-room A/Cs. I just sent them some additional generators and a 36-pack(!) of carbon monoxide alarms to distribute to other people with generators.

