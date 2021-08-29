Ida Now a Mean Cat 5 August 29, 2021

#Ida has strengthened *at least* 65 mph in 24 hours. That's almost double the definition of rapid intensification(RI). Warmer waters due to climate change is making RI worse. It has increased 4.4 mph per decade for the last 4 decades as per decades. https://t.co/ASphuShRAy pic.twitter.com/8yIySNEpmP — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) August 29, 2021

Vital: If you live in SE Louisiana and you think you've rode out the strongest of storms – you haven't. #Ida will be the most intense hurricane you have ever experienced (stronger winds than Katrina). Like a huge tornado. Take every precaution to protect your life and family now. pic.twitter.com/bSj8jcxkMh — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) August 29, 2021

AP:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before hitting the Louisiana coast while emergency officials in the region grappled with opening shelters for displaced evacuees despite the risks of spreading the coronavirus.

As Ida moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico, its top winds grew by 45 mph (72 kph) to 150 mph (230 kph) in five hours. The system was expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon, set to arrive on the exact date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.

The hurricane center said Ida is forecast to hit at 155 mph (250 kph), just 1 mph shy of a Category 5 hurricane. Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the United States: Michael in 2018, Andrew in 1992, Camille in 1969 and the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935. Both Michael and Andrew were upgraded to category 5 long after the storm hit with further review of damage.

Ida threatened a region already reeling from a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

No words. We have a worst case scenario of a CAT5 #idahurricane heading towards #NewOrleans this morning on the anniversary of #Katrina. I'll just borrow one word from our best @NHC_Atlantic forecaster, @EricBlake12…#Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/2jGjs875eT — Guy Walton (@climateguyw) August 29, 2021