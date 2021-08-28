New Orlean’s Hospitals on Their Own – Will Have to Ride Ida Out

Officials decided against evacuating New Orleans hospitals. There’s little room for patients elsewhere, with hospitals from Texas to Florida overwhelmed by COVID patients If the forecast holds, Ida would hit on the 16th anniversary of Katrina’s landfall https://t.co/rDKvkeXHtG

AP:

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered a mandatory evacuation for a small area of the city outside the levee system. But with the storm intensifying so much over a short time, she said it wasn’t possible to do so for the entire city. That generally calls for using all lanes of some highways to leave the city.

“The city cannot order a mandatory evacuation because we don’t have the time,” Cantrell said.