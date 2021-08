#Ida continues to intensify and now has max winds of 105 mph. Forecast to be a Cat. 4 #hurricane at landfall. 4 Cat. 4 hurricanes (and 0 Cat. 5s) on record (since 1851) have made landfall in Louisiana:



Last Island (1856)

Cheniere Caminanda (1893)

Betsy (1965)

Laura (2020)