ABC News on Greenland Melt
August 27, 2021
ABC News reporter standing very close to the same spot where I interviewed Alun Hubbard PhD in 2013.
Hubbards observations 7 years ago are still relevant and prescient.
with Peter Sinclair
ABC News reporter standing very close to the same spot where I interviewed Alun Hubbard PhD in 2013.
Hubbards observations 7 years ago are still relevant and prescient.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
August 27, 2021 at 12:21 pm
Interesting idea—that we’re going to dig up ancient mud and spread it in the oceans to soak up CO2. Don’t know whether to laugh or cry over that one, but it looks like more pie-in-the-sky that will make some think there’s hope.