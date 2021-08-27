ABC News on Greenland Melt

August 27, 2021

ABC News reporter standing very close to the same spot where I interviewed Alun Hubbard PhD in 2013.

Hubbards observations 7 years ago are still relevant and prescient.

  1. dumboldguy Says:

    August 27, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    Interesting idea—that we’re going to dig up ancient mud and spread it in the oceans to soak up CO2. Don’t know whether to laugh or cry over that one, but it looks like more pie-in-the-sky that will make some think there’s hope.

