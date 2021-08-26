Pessimism in Movie Portrayal of Climate Change
August 26, 2021
Alyssa Rosenburg in Washington Post:
“Reminiscence,” a recent science fiction movie starring Hugh Jackman, takes place in a future Miami that has been transformed by rising sea levels into a new Venice. And yet, “Reminiscence” isn’t really about climate change or the response to it. Instead, the movie fixates on an addictive machine that lets users travel back into their memories. It’s about escape — not adaptation.
As such, “Reminiscence” is a great illustration of how strangely passive and defeatist an industry full of Prius early adopters has been about the biggest challenge of our time.
Hollywood’s reliance on big-budget action movies plays a role in its inability to address climate change effectively. In an industry reliant on chases, special effects and disasters, even ostensible “issue movies” get wedged into the same template.
The result has been some good films, as well as some very silly ones. George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” a ferocious chase movie driven by the link between climate stress and gender-based violence, falls into the former category. So does Bong Joon-ho’s despairing “Snowpiercer,” which depicts the remnants of humanity stratified into a vicious class system. Roland Emmerich’s flash-frozen planet blockbuster, “The Day After Tomorrow,” is firmly in camp goofy.
Excellent or risible, these movies share at least one thing: pessimism. Climate change will be catastrophic — as will be many human responses to it.
Even movies that explore adaptive responses to climate change make glum assumptions. In Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar,” humanity’s future lies on a far distant planet; Earth is unsalvageable. James Cameron’s first “Avatar” movie imagines that resource crises will drive humanity to galaxy-wide pillage.
It’s all well and good to warn viewers that climate change is real and that its consequences could be severe. But as with all political change, awareness is only part of the equation. If activists, be they filmmakers or politicians, want to persuade the public to adopt new behaviors, or even to do more than simply despair, they need to give the ordinary person a vision for what to do.
To be fair, not all the ways humanity might avert or adapt to climate change are inherently cinematic. And most people don’t go to the movies to be radicalized.
Amanda Little’s book “The Fate of Food,” for instance, is a fascinating journey through the efforts to develop artificial-intelligence-powered precision weeding machines, combat sea lice plaguing farmed salmon and build vertical farms that can mass-produce greens in urban centers. Little excellently dramatizes just how far shifts in climate and other environmental concerns have reached into our food system — though I don’t delude myself into thinking that the fight to change labeling regulations to curtail food waste would make for scintillating television.
But some stories about moonshot efforts to move humanity into a new era would make movies that are both inspiring and enormously fun, even if they don’t involve special effects.
Take the tale of Tesla. It’s easy to assume that the company’s story is well known: Its CEO, Elon Musk, has made himself exhaustingly ubiquitous. That’s a mistake. As “Power Play,” Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins’s new book on Tesla, suggests, the real main character of a Tesla movie might well be someone like J.B. Straubel, the company’s former chief technical officer. Straubel played a critical role in designing the battery packs that could not only power Tesla’s cars but also make them exciting to drive. Done right, a “Power Play” movie featuring Straubel would be like “Ford v Ferrari,” a gearhead delight with the added stakes of saving the world from fossil fuels.
The idea that pop culture can tell these stories creatively and dynamically is not merely speculative. “The Ministry for the Future” novelist Kim Stanley Robinson has spent decades creatively imagining how humanity might respond to harsh conditions, whether that means Mars and the asteroid belt or a drowned New York City.