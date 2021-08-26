Pessimism in Movie Portrayal of Climate Change

Alyssa Rosenburg in Washington Post:

“Reminiscence,” a recent science fiction movie starring Hugh Jackman, takes place in a future Miami that has been transformed by rising sea levels into a new Venice. And yet, “Reminiscence” isn’t really about climate change or the response to it. Instead, the movie fixates on an addictive machine that lets users travel back into their memories. It’s about escape — not adaptation.

As such, “Reminiscence” is a great illustration of how strangely passive and defeatist an industry full of Prius early adopters has been about the biggest challenge of our time.

Hollywood’s reliance on big-budget action movies plays a role in its inability to address climate change effectively. In an industry reliant on chases, special effects and disasters, even ostensible “issue movies” get wedged into the same template.

The result has been some good films, as well as some very silly ones. George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” a ferocious chase movie driven by the link between climate stress and gender-based violence, falls into the former category. So does Bong Joon-ho’s despairing “Snowpiercer,” which depicts the remnants of humanity stratified into a vicious class system. Roland Emmerich’s flash-frozen planet blockbuster, “The Day After Tomorrow,” is firmly in camp goofy.

Excellent or risible, these movies share at least one thing: pessimism. Climate change will be catastrophic — as will be many human responses to it.

Even movies that explore adaptive responses to climate change make glum assumptions. In Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar,” humanity’s future lies on a far distant planet; Earth is unsalvageable. James Cameron’s first “Avatar” movie imagines that resource crises will drive humanity to galaxy-wide pillage.