Climate Denial Paved the Way for Republican Conspiracy Thinking

August 26, 2021

Above, climate denial paved the way for the Republican reliance on conspiracy theories.

Example, quack nostrums become holy grail for Republican Covid Denial.

  1. neilrieck Says:

    August 26, 2021 at 6:26 am

    Agreed. To investigate deeper you need to read the 2012 book titled “The Republican Brain” by Chris Mooney. If it is true that “some” of this division is caused by different sized brain structures (amygdala in consveratives; anterior cingulate in liberals) then trying to convince someone from either side to change their political positions may be as impossible as trying to permanently change their eye color. Notice that this philosophy ignores the 30-60% of us who live in the political center.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biology_and_political_orientation

