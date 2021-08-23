Massive Surface Melt on Greenland August 23, 2021

Tweeted by Josh Willis of NASA:

On the transit to Kangerlussuaq, we flew over set of massive melt ponds and rivers that had begun to refreeze. Our Captain Jim Haffey, who’s flown the ice sheet for 25 years, said it was more melt than he’d ever seen.

Washington Post:

Greenland just experienced another massive melt event this year. But this time, something unusual happened. It also rained at the summit of the ice sheet, nearly two miles above sea level.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, staff at the National Science Foundation’s Summit Station woke up to raindrops and water beads condensed on the station’s windows. Rain occasionally falls on the ice sheet, but no staff member recalls rain — even a light drizzle — ever occurring at the summit before.

“Basically, the entire day of Saturday, it was raining every hour that [staff] was making weather observations,” said Zoe Courville, a research engineer at the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory. “And that’s the first time that’s been observed happening at the station.”

Dirk Van As of Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland tweets:

Lots of meltwater on the #Greenland ice sheet at 1800 m these days. Big melt event. Usually it’s mostly white here this time of year. @PromiceGL https://t.co/VIBon1UV1D pic.twitter.com/HF7EbMYkt5 — Dirk van As (@DirkvanAs) August 20, 2021

My experience is more limited, but in 6 years of Greenland fieldwork, I never saw anything remotely like this.

My video below from 2016 is typical for comparison.



Watson River has a lot of meltwater running through it these days. It drains a large sector of the Greenland ice sheet, which has been hit by a serious melt event. @PromiceGL #greenlandguidance pic.twitter.com/P2MzH6d590 — Dirk van As (@DirkvanAs) August 22, 2021

There's currently a lot of blue ice and melt water ponds on the SW #Greenland ice sheet. These bright snow and ice patterns look beautiful in satellite images but they tell the same story as the dark areas scorched by giant wildfires in California or Siberia. #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/dEBGvtPS7N — Simon Gascoin (@sgascoin) August 23, 2021

the upper elevations of the Greenland ice sheet were considered the 'dry snow zone'. Yet, this year multiple rainfall and melt episodes are being recorded by new #GEUS #GCNet stations. pic.twitter.com/iwJveGwwXC — Prof. Jason Box (@climate_ice) August 18, 2021

In case you missed it within your doomsday newsfeed, one of the most extreme melt seasons Greenland has experienced is happening right now. #Greenland #climate https://t.co/wjv6ycVyn6 — Santiago de la Peña (@ice_santiago) August 16, 2021