Fox News Climate Deniers Recommending Horse De-Worming Products for Covid

A 40 year war on science has taken a toll.

Fox News Kills.

Below, Ivermectin ads on Facebook.

Vice:

In another clear example of Facebook’s problem with medical misinformation, a Motherboard review of the platform’s ad library has found a number of recent ads clearly advocating for the use of ivermectin in human beings. Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic commonly used in veterinary medicine and to treat some illnesses in humans, has exploded into the news recently as a likely-bogus treatment and preventative for COVID-19, promoted by a small army of contrarian podcasters and a group of fringe physicians, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. Facebook’s Groups are also full of people seeking advice on ivermectin, discussing the ways they’re using it on themselves or their children.