Catastrophic Flooding in Tennessee has Climate Fingerprints
August 22, 2021
Between 8 and 15 inches of rain fell across Houston, Humphreys, Dickson and Hickman counties, according to the National Weather Service. In McEwen, located in Humphreys County, 14.5 inches of rain fell over 12 hours, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority. Local totals may approach 17 inches as more reports come in, TVA said.
Tennessean again:
