Park Williams PhD: Fingerprints of a Megadrought

August 17, 2021

Park Williams is Professor of Geography at UCLA, and is lead author of an influential study of Western US paleoclimate showing a repetitive occurrence of long periods of aridity – termed Megadroughts.

The period we’re in now already qualifies as a medium strength Megadrought, the only variable is how long it continues. This drought is also super charged by more than a 1 degree C rise in global temperatures in the last century.

Longest mega drought pattern in the last 1200 years lasted a century. Just sayin..

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
