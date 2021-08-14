Could This Carbon Capture Idea Catch On?
On top of a nondescript industrial building in the Bay Area city of San Leandro, a company is pioneering a new way to fight climate change: Hacking a cooling tower—the equipment used for air conditioning in large buildings—to help pull CO2 from the atmosphere. So-called direct air capture machines are already in use elsewhere. But they’re expensive to build and run. And by combining the technology with an existing cooling tower, the startup, called Noya, is working to make it more affordable so it can grow faster.
Cofounder and CEO Josh Santos, previously a project manager for electric vehicles at Tesla and Harley Davidson, started working on the technology with his roommate after conversations about climate change. “We just asked ourselves one day, the climate problem is caused by there being too much CO2 in the sky, so… can we just pull it out, and process it out of the sky? We started looking into this and trying to understand why people weren’t doing this at scale. And what we found was that we’ve had the technology to capture CO2 from the sky since the 1930s. But we haven’t been able to do it cheaply enough, and we haven’t been able to do it quickly.”
Direct air capture plants are typically massive and expensive. One under development in Texas, designed to eventually capture a million metric tons of CO2 a year, likely will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to build. Santos and cofounder Daniel Cavero, his former roommate, started thinking about how to reduce the cost. They eventually realized that cooling towers could be part of the solution. The devices already use fans to pull in outside air, just like typical direct air capture machines.
“Cooling towers are basically big boxes that have a fan on top of them that pulls in air from the ambient environment,” says Santos. Inside, the devices use water as part of the process of cooling. The company adds chemicals to the water, which allows it to soak up carbon from the air in the system. Since the fans, pumps, and other parts of the cooling tower are already running, combining the processes helps save energy. The CO2 is stored onsite, and additional equipment pressurizes the gas so it can be taken elsewhere and sold.
The startup is partnering with companies that operate their own cooling towers. The first, in San Leandro, is the creamery for a regenerative dairy. Companies pay nothing to participate; Noya pays for the cost of installation and the cost of the equipment, along with any incidental operating costs that the process might add to the building. The startup also manages collection of the CO2 and selling it, giving a small percentage of the proceeds back to the building owner. “We tried to make this as easy as possible for companies to work with us, because the fact of the matter is that we need to be pulling as much CO2 down from the sky as possible,” Santos says.
At scale, he says, the company expects to be able to capture CO2 for less than $100 a ton, which is the price target the rest of the direct air capture is aiming for. (In 2019, another direct air capture company said that at its current costs, the price was around $500-$600 a ton.) Planting trees, unsurprisingly, is a much cheaper way to capture carbon from the air. But because of the huge scale of carbon capture that’s necessary and because relying on trees has risks, like the fact that trees can burn in forest fires, technological solutions will be necessary along with nature-based solutions.
There are around 2 million cooling towers in the U.S., making it possible to build a huge network of carbon capture devices. The startup plans to begin with the Bay Area, and set up a system that sells the CO2 to local breweries, bars, and restaurants to carbonate drinks. That carbon still gets released into the atmosphere, though, so ultimately, it plans to sell to companies that can capture the carbon more permanently, like concrete companies that can embed CO2 in their product. If it can eventually work with every cooling tower in the country, the team has calculated that it could capture 10 billion tons of CO2 each year, as much as some scientists predict will be needed to be removed by the middle of the century.
At the rate things are going we are unlikely to reach the middle of the century in a condition which will support such existing infrastructure. This entrepreneur pitch is just another distraction targeting those who are hungry for hope.
The proposal fails to include a comprehensive analysis of the ultimate level of CO2 removal needed to offset the human dumping of hundreds-of-millions of years of stored carbon into the earth’s atmosphere during the last two-hundred years of the industrial revolution.
At scale, he says, the company expects to be able to capture CO2 for less than $100 a ton, which is the price target the rest of the direct air capture is aiming for.
*sigh*
Assuming the infrastructure can be built, it is tiring to read these stories (*) without people explaining the cost of drawing down CO2 at US$100 per tonne.
First, drawdown can never technologically keep up with emissions at the current pace. They might be able to tread water if emissions overall are a fifth or a quarter of the present pace. Emissions currently at 50 GtCO2 per annum.
Second, even if they could, do the math: That’s US$5 trillion per year just to keep in place. Some of the emissions cannot be drawn out of atmosphere, particularly N2O. We just need to wait the few centuries for that to disappear. Oh, and replace using conventional fertilizer for crops because that’s what emits most of it.
Third, assuming emissions are zeroed, to draw down 1 ppm CO2 (**) costs US$2 trillion each, at US$100 per tonne.
Fourth, even if all the CO2 we’ve emitted were drawn out, the climate would not cool, not by much. That’s because 90% (now 95%) of each additional joule of heat that radiative forcing imparts to the planet goes into the oceans. Cool the atmosphere and the oceans will restore thermodynamic equilibrium. There’s a lot of heat there.
So, zeroing emissions will stop things warming after a settling out time of a few decades. Things will stop getting worse. But they won’t get better.
You can’t go home again. Don’t put it there in the first place. There are no short cuts.
(*) I admit they are not as tiring as reading people arguing that afforestation can do better or even manage at all.
(**) Actually, to draw out 1 ppm CO2 from atmosphere demands drawing out 2.5 ppm CO2. That’s because when 2.5 ppm of CO2 are emitted, 1.5 goes into oceans and soils in gaseous equilibrium. (That’s completely different to being sequestered.) But when 1 ppm of CO2 from atmosphere drawn out, some comes back out of the soils and oceans. (Not instantaneously but over a couple of decades.) So to really draw down the 1 ppm CO2 from atmosphere it needs to be done in a way that the equilibrium with oceans and soils is retained, and that means taking out the full 2.5 ppm CO2. The US$2 trillion figure reflects that. 7.9 GtCO2 per ppm CO2/0.40 x 1 billion tonnes CO2 per GtCO2 x US$100/tonne CO2.
Much more than cooling towers are needed to capture CO2 from the atmosphere. It requires additional equipment that isn’t currently located at such sites. This article didn’t address that nor did it address if the current operations would be affected by the additional use of the cooling towers. Additives will likely be added to the cooling water of those towers to capture CO2. That would result in downwind spray of those additives. This article failed to include such an issue. Far more needs to be looked into that goes well beyond what the promoters have pedded to the media.