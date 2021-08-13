RIP Nanci Griffith: Once in a Very Blue Moon August 13, 2021

Nanci Griffith passed away this week.

Griffith’s Austin roots were reflected in her twangy voice, which she used to great effect in songs like “Once in a Very Blue Moon”, above. Her version of Julie Gold’s “From a Distance” was recorded before Bette Midler made it a huge hit. (below)

I remember listening to it on the night US troops went into Iraq in the ’91 war, and suddenly realizing my face was wet.

I really can’t let go of this without posting this duet with John Prime.