Brain Fever is from Science Denial, not Vaccines August 11, 2021

this scientist debunking vaccine misinformation is giving pic.twitter.com/mj9E6wnMCx — tunde olaniran (@tundeolaniran) August 10, 2021

Maybe there’s a need for more of this.

Climate Scientists will understand the energy.

I’m a little conflicted here because I don’t know who exactly the scientist is. She describes herself as a PhD in Microbiology and Immunology, retired college professor, on her TikTok site, but has declined to giver her name to interviewers.

For context, the anti-vaxxer, on her Facebook page, notes that she is a “multi-dimensional being”, an ” intuitive psychic and Starseed, … following her calling to assist in raising the collective consciousness through different forms of spirituality and healing modalities. Coming through her own dark night of the soul initiated her into a reawakening that led to the study of meditation, chakra clearing, card reading, Ayurveda, astrology, numerology, and yoga of all kinds.”



Hey, I just report, you decide.