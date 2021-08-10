Being Small is no Excuse

with Peter Sinclair
#ClimateChange hitting headlines again will inevitably bring out the ‘we’re too small/insignificant to make a difference brigade’, so time to roll out this mic-drop moment from Rod Carr @ClimateCommNZ for y’all to go bust some denialism.👏🏽👍🏽🎉🌏🎤💪🏽pic.twitter.com/DQYffXA5C3— Alec Tang 鄧振揚 (@AlecTang_) August 9, 2021
#ClimateChange hitting headlines again will inevitably bring out the ‘we’re too small/insignificant to make a difference brigade’, so time to roll out this mic-drop moment from Rod Carr @ClimateCommNZ for y’all to go bust some denialism.👏🏽👍🏽🎉🌏🎤💪🏽pic.twitter.com/DQYffXA5C3
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,758 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!