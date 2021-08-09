“Unequivocal”: New IPCC Report Released
August 9, 2021
In the past, about the strongest statement that Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change updates would make is that the planet had “unequivocally” warmed.
Now that is the word they are using to link human influence to the warming.
Summary for Policy Makers here.
Observed increases in well-mixed greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations since around 1750 are unequivocally caused by human activities.
The likely range of total human-caused global surface temperature increase from 1850–1900 to 2010–201911 is 0.8°C to 1.3°C, with a best estimate of 1.07°C.
Globally averaged precipitation over land has likely increased since 1950, with a faster rate of increase since the 1980s (medium confidence).
Human influence is very likely the main driver of the global retreat of glaciers since the 1990s and the decrease in Arctic sea ice area between 1979–1988 and 2010–2019 (about 40% in September and about 10% in March). There has been no significant trend in Antarctic sea ice area from 1979 to 2020 due to regionally opposing trends and large internal variability.
It is virtually certain that the global upper ocean (0–700 m) has warmed since the 1970s and extremely likely that human influence is the main driver. It is virtually certain that human-caused CO2 emissions are the main driver of current global acidification of the surface open ocean. There is high confidence that oxygen levels have dropped in many upper ocean regions since the mid-20th century, and medium confidence that human influence contributed to this drop.
Global mean sea level increased by 0.20 [0.15 to 0.25] m between 1901 and 2018. The average rate of sea level rise was 1.3 [0.6 to 2.1] mm yr–1 between 1901 and 1971, increasing to 1.9 [0.8 to 2.9] mm yr–1 between 1971 and 2006, and further increasing to 3.7 [3.2 to 4.2] mm yr–1 between 2006 and 2018 (high confidence). Human influence was very likely the main driver of these increases since at least 1971.
August 9, 2021 at 11:25 am
Still looking over the news coverage, and frankly I probably won’t read the entire report, but I’m getting the sneaking feeling the IPCC is minimizing tipping points and positive feedbacks again, and is therefore conservative once more on future predictions of temperature and climate change effects.
An overall message of this report seems to be, though, that more action towards mitigation is much better then less action, or that serious attempts to lower emissions no matter where we are is always worthwhile – and I’d definitely agree with that.
August 9, 2021 at 12:17 pm
I too got the feeling that they were minimizing things again. I guess we won’t hear definitive statements until the impacts are in nearly EVERYONE’S backyard.
A new acronym possibility there? INEBY?
August 9, 2021 at 12:31 pm
That’s pretty much what will happen. One could say, it’s INEBYtable. It’s happening now – we have had a recent spate of wildfires, flooding, etc., and this new report is going to the causes of it.
In their defense, scientists are extremely shy about making anything close to a definitive statement until they are 100% positive about it. It’s part of the process. It’s a shame, though, because the public takes lukewarm statements as excuses to delay action.
August 9, 2021 at 12:25 pm
August 9, 2021 at 12:39 pm
https://www.csccc.org.pk/seminars-workshops-conferences-detail?id=287
“But the policymakers, or at least their aides, should make the effort to read the whole report. Incredibly, the stark summary is still a relatively conservative assessment of the consequences we might face if global warming does exceed 1.5C.The report is a comprehensive review of the published evidence painstakingly compiled by hundreds of authors and reviewers over the past two and a half years. The summary of the report was approved line by line by governments, including the US, Australia and Saudi Arabia, during long and intensive discussions last week in South Korea. It is written in matter-of-fact language, but it omits some of the biggest risks of climate change, which are described in the full text. For instance, the summary indicates that warming of 2C would have very damaging impacts on many parts of the world. But it does not mention the potential for human populations to migrate and be displaced as a result, leading to the possibility of war.This is a risk that many governments around the world have already recognised, with climate change often highlighted in national security assessments as a “threat multiplier”, which could increase the chances of political instability and conflict.”
I’m struck by the fact that that everyone seems to be missing the point. Likely future temperatures will not be caused by future emissions but by the 400ppm of CO2e already present in the atmosphere. That’s what is behind the serious climate disruption we’re already seeing: drought, floods, wild fires and extraordinarily high temperatures – large swathes of the planet are on the way to becoming literally unliveable. All that from a mere 1.1°C. And we ain’t seen nothing yet. The full effect of that level of atmospheric CO2 is still working its way through the system. The monstrous flywheel that is System Earth is still accelerating. We could cease all CO2 emissions tomorrow and that would still be true. I cannot believe that “they” haven’t twigged that, so I have to conclude that there is a tacit agreement not to mention the fucking elephant in the room.
August 9, 2021 at 1:49 pm
When I heard Mike Mann say it and later read Stefan Rahmstorf write it on RealClimate Web Log I inferred they must mean that the ocean will maintain its duty and drop CO2 at ~1.6 ppmv / year from the 417 ppmv or wherever Chinese + Yanks + others decide to stop it, because there’s no other possible reason to think that there isn’t another +1.23 degrees to play out over 100 years or so (global heater + human pollution all gone) with CO2 = 417 ppmv, so pretending it’s only +0.3 degrees rather than the +1.23 degrees that it is with CO2 = 417 ppmv would be just daft. The scientists must be thinking that ocean uptake will save much Life & disaster on Earth over the coming couple centuries.
August 9, 2021 at 12:40 pm
Well, congratulations to the IPCC; if they’re now saying “unequivocal” to human causation, they’ve advanced themselves to 1988 and James Hansen’s actual climate science. Hooray. Or HooHah. Just 33 more years to go, and the worst science is in the past 8 years of publications.
We’ll be in a “Book of Eli” situation by the time the IPCC is dragged kicking and screaming to the point of admitting we’re in a situation we really need to deal with immediately.
August 9, 2021 at 1:37 pm
Here’s a very long review of the report, and the best I’ve seen so far, on the recent report:
https://www.carbonbrief.org/in-depth-qa-the-ipccs-sixth-assessment-report-on-climate-science
It’ll take me a while to read it all.
It should be noted that this is the last comprehensive IPCC report we’re likely to see until the end of this decade.
August 9, 2021 at 2:53 pm
