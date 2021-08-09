Global Reactions to IPCC Report
August 9, 2021
This report above from India, is a a very good synopsis of the new IPCC report, with a dramatic opening.
Below, BBC.
Deutschewelle – the report is a “final reality check”:
Very good PBS Newshour report below.
Andy Dessler – Climate change already reducing your standard of living and hovering money out of your pocket.
August 9, 2021 at 9:59 pm
The video from India reminded me of ‘The Age of Stupid’. The reporter adds how celebrity news overshadows climate change news on a regular basis. I was watching CBS News during its national news tonight. The order was: Cuomo, Covid, climate change.
August 10, 2021 at 12:43 am
The Indian video was very clear and the presenter direct and to the point. What is extremely important is how this report is presented (if presented) to the Chinese public, as their action is now absolutely critical.
This reporting from CGTN (CGTN is registered under the State Council of the People’s Republic of China and is under the control of the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party. General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping described CGTN’s goal as to “tell China’s story well.”)
============================================
“What you need to know about the IPCC’s climate report
But despite this catastrophic warning, the report also added that not all hope is lost – if the world’s leaders take drastic action immediately.
https://newseu.cgtn.com/news/2021-08-10/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-IPCC-s-climate-report-12ASqtfVRe0/index.html
================================================
“Why China’s climate policy matters to us all”
“Experts agree that without big reductions in China’s emissions, the world cannot win the fight against climate change.”
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-57483492
August 10, 2021 at 12:47 am
Australian “Prime Minister Scott Morrison has jumped on the defensive following the scathing revelations from a landmark United Nations report on climate change, deflecting blame onto China. ”
https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/scott-morrison-takes-swipe-at-chinas-climate-impact-after-landmark-un-report/news-story/7eea83d7a6952edb7da7948f06145005
August 10, 2021 at 3:43 am
Will the World listen this time?