Global Reactions to IPCC Report

August 9, 2021

This report above from India, is a a very good synopsis of the new IPCC report, with a dramatic opening.

Below, BBC.

Deutschewelle – the report is a “final reality check”:

Very good PBS Newshour report below.

Andy Dessler – Climate change already reducing your standard of living and hovering money out of your pocket.

4 Responses to “Global Reactions to IPCC Report”

  1. jimbills Says:

    August 9, 2021 at 9:59 pm

    The video from India reminded me of ‘The Age of Stupid’. The reporter adds how celebrity news overshadows climate change news on a regular basis. I was watching CBS News during its national news tonight. The order was: Cuomo, Covid, climate change.

  2. redskylite Says:

    August 10, 2021 at 12:43 am

    The Indian video was very clear and the presenter direct and to the point. What is extremely important is how this report is presented (if presented) to the Chinese public, as their action is now absolutely critical.

    This reporting from CGTN (CGTN is registered under the State Council of the People’s Republic of China and is under the control of the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party. General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping described CGTN’s goal as to “tell China’s story well.”)

    ============================================

    “What you need to know about the IPCC’s climate report

    But despite this catastrophic warning, the report also added that not all hope is lost – if the world’s leaders take drastic action immediately.

    https://newseu.cgtn.com/news/2021-08-10/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-IPCC-s-climate-report-12ASqtfVRe0/index.html

    ================================================

    “Why China’s climate policy matters to us all”

    “Experts agree that without big reductions in China’s emissions, the world cannot win the fight against climate change.”

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-57483492

  3. Raymond Horstman Says:

    August 10, 2021 at 3:43 am

    Will the World listen this time?

