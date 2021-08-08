Music Break: Billy Bragg and Wilco – Ain’t Nobody (that can sing like me) August 8, 2021

I lived in a place called Okfuskee

And I had a little girl in a holler tree

I said, little girl, it’s plain to see

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

She said it’s hard for me to see

How one little boy got so ugly

Yes my little girly that might be

But there ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Way over yonder in the minor key

Way over yonder in the minor key

There ain’t nobody that can sing like me

We walked down by the Buckeye Creek

To see the frog eat the goggle-eye bee

To hear the west wind whistle to the east

There ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Oh my little girly will you let me see

Way over yonder where the wind blows free

Nobody can see in our holler tree

And there ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Way over yonder in the minor key

Way over yonder in the minor key

There ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Her mama cut a switch from a cherry tree

And laid it on the she and me,

It stung lots worse than a hive of bees

But there ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Now I have walked a long long ways

And I still look back to my Tanglewood days

I’ve led lots of girls since then to stray

Saying ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Way over yonder in the minor key

Way over yonder in the minor key

There ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me