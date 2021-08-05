Tesla Will Open Charging Stations to Other Brands. Teslarati not Happy.
August 5, 2021
Tesla CEO Elon Musk first announced that Tesla was planning to open its network to non-Tesla vehicles via a tweet on July 20, and later expanded upon the idea during the manufacturer’s quarterly earnings call on July 26.
“We’re currently thinking it’s a real simple thing where you just download the Tesla app and you go to Supercharger,” said Musk, referring to the company’s line of fast chargers. “And you just indicate which stall you’re in. So you plug in your car, even if it’s not Tesla.”
Currently, all Tesla Superchargers in the US use a proprietary inlet connector with a form factor that can only be used to charge Tesla-branded vehicles. Other EVs on the market use an open standard like the Combined Charging System (CCS) or less common CHAdeMO connector. This means that the Supercharger inlet cannot be physically inserted into a non-Tesla vehicle to charge it.
The solution involves a small new piece of hardware. Musk says that the company will start selling a Tesla-designed adapter which sits between the car and the Supercharger, which will allow owners of non-Tesla vehicles to use the Supercharging network along with the Tesla app to charge their vehicle.
The expansion of charging networks in the U.S. is reaching a critical tipping point. As more automakers move towards electrification, the need for additional chargers is predicted to grow at an astronomical rate. In fact, President Joseph Biden recently called for providers to reach a milestone of a half-million chargers installed by 2030 and set out to establish an infrastructure funding bill to make the target a reality. But recent bipartisan compromises seek to cut the available funding for EV charging infrastructure expansion in half, meaning that charging may get a bit more crowded before it gets better. Since Tesla controls a large portion of the total chargers deployed today, allowing other vehicles to charge on the Supercharging network could ease the crunch.
Given the gravity of the situation, I’m not sympathetic to the squeals. Being an early adopter apparently not correlated with sense of global responsibility.
August 5, 2021 at 6:34 pm
Crikey! This is like the Apple fanbois.
August 5, 2021 at 8:37 pm
Personally, I’m for it – it follows the trend of computers and networks that used to be highly proprietary. Now it’s fairly open and standardized with TCP/IP and free Linux available, with many free open products. Tesla presumably making money on the interface, good luck to them, makes sense. Up to society, manufacturers and business to ensure there is enough charging facilities for all of our new fleets, same as gas, etc.