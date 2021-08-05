Tesla Will Open Charging Stations to Other Brands. Teslarati not Happy. August 5, 2021

Exclusivity has been part of the mystique of the Tesla brand.

Popular Science:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk first announced that Tesla was planning to open its network to non-Tesla vehicles via a tweet on July 20, and later expanded upon the idea during the manufacturer’s quarterly earnings call on July 26.

This is a bad idea. One the main reasons people buy Tesla’s are for access to the charging network. If there’s going to be a line at each charging station now since other cars will be able to use them will piss off a lot of Tesla owners. — thePurge2049 (@thepurge2049) July 29, 2021

“We’re currently thinking it’s a real simple thing where you just download the Tesla app and you go to Supercharger,” said Musk, referring to the company’s line of fast chargers. “And you just indicate which stall you’re in. So you plug in your car, even if it’s not Tesla.”

Currently, all Tesla Superchargers in the US use a proprietary inlet connector with a form factor that can only be used to charge Tesla-branded vehicles. Other EVs on the market use an open standard like the Combined Charging System (CCS) or less common CHAdeMO connector. This means that the Supercharger inlet cannot be physically inserted into a non-Tesla vehicle to charge it.

The solution involves a small new piece of hardware. Musk says that the company will start selling a Tesla-designed adapter which sits between the car and the Supercharger, which will allow owners of non-Tesla vehicles to use the Supercharging network along with the Tesla app to charge their vehicle.

The expansion of charging networks in the U.S. is reaching a critical tipping point. As more automakers move towards electrification, the need for additional chargers is predicted to grow at an astronomical rate. In fact, President Joseph Biden recently called for providers to reach a milestone of a half-million chargers installed by 2030 and set out to establish an infrastructure funding bill to make the target a reality. But recent bipartisan compromises seek to cut the available funding for EV charging infrastructure expansion in half, meaning that charging may get a bit more crowded before it gets better. Since Tesla controls a large portion of the total chargers deployed today, allowing other vehicles to charge on the Supercharging network could ease the crunch.

Must say I'm particularly disappointed in opening up the chargers or I will be if they are priced competatively. Everyone already knows tesla chargers just work and all the others are a lucky dip. So soon "our" chargers will be rammed and inaccessible. 💩💩😣 — CharlieBravo (@seascubacharlie) July 20, 2021

Thats a shame!

That is the thanks you give all Tesla owners who believed in you and bought your product? The joy of seeing Tesla superchargers jammed with old Nissan leafs and Chevy Bolts? — Ehud Karassik (@ekarassik) July 20, 2021

Given the gravity of the situation, I’m not sympathetic to the squeals. Being an early adopter apparently not correlated with sense of global responsibility.