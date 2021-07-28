Twin Delusions: Capitol Rioters Were “Tourists”. Climate Change is “Fake News” July 28, 2021

Explosive back-and-forth in the Rules Committee as Jan. 6 select committee member Jamie Raskin uses his time to grill GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde on his comments downplaying Jan. 6.



"I stand by that exact statement as I said it," Clyde says of his "normal tourist visit" remark. pic.twitter.com/Fn9JqYVWAI — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 27, 2021

Above, exchange between Rep. Jamie Raskin and Rep. Andrew Clyde.

Rep. Clyde famously characterized the January 6 insurrection as a visit by “tourists”.

I decided to look up his position on climate change.

You won’t be surprised. Denial is a blunt psychological defense mechanism.

Atlanta Journal Constitution:

2. What should Congress do, if anything, to address concerns about climate change?

Clyde: It is not the federal government’s responsibility to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, or any aspect of our environment for that matter. The (Environmental Protection Agency) is an unconstitutional agency and should be dissolved. Climate change is fake news.