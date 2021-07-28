Twin Delusions: Capitol Rioters Were “Tourists”. Climate Change is “Fake News”
July 28, 2021
Above, exchange between Rep. Jamie Raskin and Rep. Andrew Clyde.
Rep. Clyde famously characterized the January 6 insurrection as a visit by “tourists”.
I decided to look up his position on climate change.
You won’t be surprised. Denial is a blunt psychological defense mechanism.
2. What should Congress do, if anything, to address concerns about climate change?
Clyde: It is not the federal government’s responsibility to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, or any aspect of our environment for that matter. The (Environmental Protection Agency) is an unconstitutional agency and should be dissolved. Climate change is fake news.
July 28, 2021 at 1:12 pm
While the GQP lingers in denial, the rest of the world is screwed.
July 28, 2021 at 1:51 pm
Clyde is also one of those who refuses to tell us whether he has been vaccinated or not. Hope he hasn’t and that we’ll get lucky as we have with other Republican naysayers.
July 28, 2021 at 5:09 pm
Those Republicans who have refused the vaccine proclaim it loudly.
Those who refuse to answer, like Tucker Carlson, have been vaccinated. They know the vaccines work and they save lives, but they really really want things to go to shit while Biden is in office.
July 28, 2021 at 2:01 pm
Right now, the Republican party is busily purging its moderate members, re-drawing political maps in individual states (that’s going to be big news after they win, or come close to winning, the House in 2022), and changing election laws in marginal states to favor their candidates. Their media is increasingly far right, radicalizing their base. This is a party far from ever recognizing climate change as a major threat, let alone approving plans that enact governmental solutions.
The thing about conservatives (at least the modern ones in the U.S.) is that reality or a search for objective truth are way down on their list of priorities. At the top of that list are their ideological beliefs – less government (except when it favors nationalism), individual freedoms (except for things that go against religious beliefs), their religion, nationalism, and so on. Areas with a high concentration of conservatives amplifies and solidifies itself into a very tribalist culture.
Individuals that go against that created cultural identity are considered traitors, and groups outside of their own are considered enemies.
Such groups and individuals cannot accept ideas or facts that contradict established beliefs in their own culture. Unfortunately, climate change has been decided to be false in that culture. Because it bumped up against governmental actions, Covid ran up against their ideological beliefs, and was rapidly put into the same category as climate change. Trump tapped into this cultural identity, and those against him are labeled as enemies within that culture.
Facts do not matter to them. Protecting their beliefs is far more important.
Here’s an example from today:
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/07/jan-6-hearing-julie-kelly-fanone-crisis-actor-whew.html
Do not hold your breath that they’ll suddenly ‘come to the light’ on climate change, Covid, Trump, or anything else that conflicts with their beliefs. It actually takes getting into the hospital with severe Covid for individuals to realize they were wrong, and that’s only some of them that are hospitalized, and those hospitalized are just a small percentage of conservative groups as a whole. The rest continue, and will continue, to believe it’s all fake.
The politicians that represent these groups are essentially cowards. Even if they believed it was nonsense, as several likely do, they remain silent because they know they’ll get removed from office if they speak or act out. And, most of them prioritize political power over the truth, anyway (McConnell is the prime example). It’s extremely rare for there to be a GOP politician like Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger, and they are immediately hated by their party for going against Trump, despite their years of protecting GOP policy.
Their media, cynically, knows it can make more money by pitching wilder and wilder stuff and by echoing what they believe already.
These people WON’T change. They actually can’t. On climate change, it will take years and years of horrific events to get some of them to accept it as a problem, and even then many will still revert to their core political principles of less government.
July 28, 2021 at 5:15 pm
You left out the National Debt and avoiding deficits.
The National Debt is only a talking point when a Dem is president. While W. and Trump were in office, not a whisper as they looted the treasury to invade Iraq (W.) or cut taxes on corporations and the wealthy (DJT).
As with religious Creationists, some can, but they are few and far between. The rest are emotionally trapped in their fact-proof bubbles.