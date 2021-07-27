As Climate Catastrophes Surge, GOP Remains in Denial July 27, 2021

Think of climate denial as that patient who just got out of intensive care from Covid, and still doesn’t want the vaccine “crammed down his throat”.

Politico:

A week ago, three lawmakers from the Northwest joined dozens of their Republican colleagues in creating the new Conservative Climate Caucus to show they were serious about addressing the growing threats to the planet.

Then they went silent as a devastating heat wave hit the region.

The trio — Reps. Cliff Bentz of Oregon and Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state — have been largely invisible as the heat wave shattered temperature records, melted streetcar power cables and caused rolling blackouts, all the symptoms of a warming climate that scientists say will only become more common in the future.

For conservatives outside of government who are anxious to see some congressional action to combat climate change, it’s simply a sign that Republicans haven’t fully recognized the threat.

“Conservatives are learning to think differently about climate change but they don’t yet know what to think,” said Alex Flint, executive director of Alliance for Market Solutions, an organization of conservatives seeking market-friendly climate policies. “Despite this new approach, many conservatives are not yet comfortable with the scale of the policy needed to address climate change,” he added.

Much like past GOP responses to hurricanes, floods and other climate-linked calamities, the Northwest Republicans’ lack of responses to the heat wave raise questions about whether even deadly consequences in their home districts can dislodge Republican lawmakers from their usual stances and talking points on global warming.

And at least one, McMorris Rodgers, is also continuing to lambaste Democrats’ and President Joe Biden’s climate proposals as too expensive and grandiose in what she slammed Tuesday as the “left’s ‘rush to green’ agenda.”

Democrats’ push for massive spending on wind, solar and new electric transmission would burden workers and families, she warned at a committee hearing on Tuesday, and proposals to slash greenhouse gas pollution by 2030 could “take us backwards to a time before reliable electricity and modern conveniences.”

That was more than her colleagues offered when asked if they supported spending on climate measures in an infrastructure bill. Bentz declined to comment, while Newhouse’s office did not reply to requests for comment.

While progressive Democrats are fuming over the lack of climate measures in the framework agreement for a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced last week, Republicans are warning against any linkage between that $1.2 trillion measure and a more climate-focused bill that would promote clean energy and electric vehicles that Democrats are expected to push on their own.

Democratic Washington Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden all called for attaching climate investments to the infrastructure package.

McMorris Rodgers’ spokesperson for the Energy and Commerce Committee, Jack Heretik, said in a statement in response to a query that “she believes that in order to address climate change risks, America must embrace and unleash innovation in a wide range of energy solutions, including emission-free and low-emission energy like hydropower, nuclear and natural gas.”

But climate experts say those measures on their own won’t stop the planet from warming above thresholds that will lead to catastrophic changes, including devastating storms, droughts and worsening heat waves — like the one that’s driven up temperatures in Seattle to levels 35 degrees Fahrenheit over the normal June highs and notched the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada.

Flint said Republicans are stepping onto the climate politics turf while the “reality is setting in” that the limited solutions to combating the issue are daunting given the party does not want to endorse Democrats’ proposals that would curb fossil fuels.

“They see the evidence, they acknowledge the reality, but they don’t want to embrace progressives’ climate policies because everything in Washington is political,” Flint said.

The science notes one major truth: Reducing human-caused emissions, largely produced by burning fossil fuels, will be needed to keep the planet from overheating. Scientists say the world needs to cease emitting greenhouse gases by 2050 to avoid crossing a dangerous tipping point that would bake in the worst effects of climate changes.

Meanwhile, another “Dome of Death” heat wave settling in over the midwest this week.

As climate extreme impacts hit home in suburbs, the issue takes on new urgency, and Republicans remain in paralysis.

8-14 day outlook favors continued warmer & drier than normal in our region, as we move to the end of July and early August. #mtwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/Qu5RGWi56a — NWS Billings (@NWSBillings) July 21, 2021

Today is the 13th consecutive day above 90 degrees. In an entire summer we usually only get a handful of days above 90. This summer, it's unrelenting.



This photo was taken during the mid-afternoon. No filters, no adjustment – just the honest, dim grey of Montana skies right now. pic.twitter.com/nHjQFCRc7k — Karin Kirk (@karinkirk_mt) July 27, 2021