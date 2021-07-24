The Price of Science Denial: Nurse Takes to Pranking Anti-Vax Maniacs July 24, 2021

It’s all one big science denial piece.

The Venn diagram of anti-vaxxers and climate deniers would, I suspect have large overlap, so worth examining.

I rarely argue with climate deniers any more, as I figure at this point they’ll get it soon enough. But experience with Covid – examples in the video – suggest that there would be climate deniers sheltering in the last bit of blasted rubble of a ruined civilization, if we let it go that far

My video on the deep cost of the massively funded anti-rational movement is still in YouTube jail, but still worth a look if you jump thru the hoops.