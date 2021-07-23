Gavin Newsom’s Video Gut Punch on Megadrought July 23, 2021

For my upcoming Yale Climate Connections video I interviewed half a dozen of the most essential water experts in the US. It will be a pretty good 6 minute distillation of what we know about the current water crisis.

I’ll also be releasing a number of shorts with each scientist to give a deeper dive into what they told me.

For now, we have this from California Governor Gavin Newsom. A+ Communication.



We are turning a serious corner in the magnitude of climate impacts.