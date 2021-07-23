Gavin Newsom’s Video Gut Punch on Megadrought

July 23, 2021

For my upcoming Yale Climate Connections video I interviewed half a dozen of the most essential water experts in the US. It will be a pretty good 6 minute distillation of what we know about the current water crisis.
I’ll also be releasing a number of shorts with each scientist to give a deeper dive into what they told me.

For now, we have this from California Governor Gavin Newsom. A+ Communication.


We are turning a serious corner in the magnitude of climate impacts.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Gavin Newsom’s Video Gut Punch on Megadrought”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    July 23, 2021 at 10:53 pm

    Aren’t we hoaxers clever at faking empty reservoirs, pyrocumulus clouds, record-breaking rainfall causing floods in NZ, Germany/Benelux and Henan? I still think our best work has been making the thick Arctic Ocean sea ice “disappear”. (The increasing “nuisance flooding” along the Atlantic coast is still a work in progress.)

    Reply

