Gavin Newsom’s Video Gut Punch on Megadrought
July 23, 2021
For my upcoming Yale Climate Connections video I interviewed half a dozen of the most essential water experts in the US. It will be a pretty good 6 minute distillation of what we know about the current water crisis.
I’ll also be releasing a number of shorts with each scientist to give a deeper dive into what they told me.
For now, we have this from California Governor Gavin Newsom. A+ Communication.
We are turning a serious corner in the magnitude of climate impacts.
July 23, 2021 at 10:53 pm
Aren’t we hoaxers clever at faking empty reservoirs, pyrocumulus clouds, record-breaking rainfall causing floods in NZ, Germany/Benelux and Henan? I still think our best work has been making the thick Arctic Ocean sea ice “disappear”. (The increasing “nuisance flooding” along the Atlantic coast is still a work in progress.)