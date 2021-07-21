Deutsche-Welle Video: China’s Deadly Rain
July 21, 2021
Deaths reported.
Concerns of more dam breaks.
with Peter Sinclair
July 21, 2021 at 9:06 am
The DW reporter mentioned China having a lot of 40-year-old dams, which must have been part of Deng Xiaoping’s modernization reforms when he rose to power after Mao’s death.
It seems that infrastructure advances lurch along in bursts of political action, then are pretty much ignored until we realize (or are catastrophically reminded) that the nearby “new” dam or bridge is older than its originally planned life.