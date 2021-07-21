Deutsche-Welle Video: China’s Deadly Rain

July 21, 2021

Deaths reported.

Concerns of more dam breaks.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Deutsche-Welle Video: China’s Deadly Rain”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    July 21, 2021 at 9:06 am

    The DW reporter mentioned China having a lot of 40-year-old dams, which must have been part of Deng Xiaoping’s modernization reforms when he rose to power after Mao’s death.

    It seems that infrastructure advances lurch along in bursts of political action, then are pretty much ignored until we realize (or are catastrophically reminded) that the nearby “new” dam or bridge is older than its originally planned life.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: