The New Normal is Now No Normal
July 21, 2021
Above, Chris Hayes remarks on the experience of living in the “no normal” world.
Below, from almost a decade ago, my video “Welcome to the Rest of Our Lives” has held up pretty well.
UPDATE:
with Peter Sinclair
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
July 21, 2021 at 11:33 pm
Just wonder how long the new normal will remain normal, before the new new normal kicks in. Just amazed how calmly many have greeted it and how many can still debate that it is not happening.
=======================================
Top US scientist on melting glaciers: ‘I’ve gone from being an ecologist to a coroner’
“We’re coming at things all wrong, trying to save a species by putting it in a zoo or replanting trees. But if you aren’t going to the root cause of the problem it’s still going to happen. That’s not to say that if we didn’t just get our act together and make some major changes, we couldn’t save some of this. We just can’t do it one species at a time.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jul/21/climate-crisis-glacier-diana-six-ecologist