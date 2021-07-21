The New Normal is Now No Normal July 21, 2021

Above, Chris Hayes remarks on the experience of living in the “no normal” world.

Below, from almost a decade ago, my video “Welcome to the Rest of Our Lives” has held up pretty well.

UPDATE:

Had a good talk on MSNBC's @AllInWithChris about the devastating cost of climate disasters to our economy and our communities.



With @POTUS' Build Back Better Agenda, we can build our clean energy economy and heal our planet for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/V29vixkiwA — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) July 22, 2021