Reuters: Chinese Rains are “Once in a Millennium”

July 20, 2021

Dam collapse in Mongolia

Lot of that going around.

Reuters:

Large swathes of China’s central Henan province were under water on Wednesday, with its capital Zhengzhou hardest-hit after being drenched by what weather forecasters said was the highest rainfall in 1,000 years.

In Zhengzhou, a city of over 12 million on the banks of the Yellow River, 12 people have died so far amid the floods, and about 100,000 people have been evacuated to safe zones, the official Xinhua agency reported, citing the local government.

The lives of millions of people in Henan have been upended since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season that has led to the rapid rise of a number of rivers in the Yellow River basin.

Streets in a dozen cities have been flooded, while dozens of water reservoirs and dams breached warning levels.

From the evening of Saturday until late Tuesday, 617.1 millimetres (mm) (24 inches) of rain had drenched Zhengzhou – almost on par with the annual average of 640.8 mm.

The level of rainfall in Zhengzhou witnessed over the three days was one seen only “once in a thousand years”, local media cited meteorologists as saying.

Dramatic video shared on social media since Tuesday showed commuters waist-deep in murky floodwaters on a lightless subway train and an underground station turned into a large, churning pool. 

2 Responses to “Reuters: Chinese Rains are “Once in a Millennium””

  1. Richard Grossman Says:

    July 20, 2021 at 10:46 pm

    Once in a millennium until next year.

  2. redskylite Says:

    July 21, 2021 at 2:37 am

    RNZ: Climate change and recent flooding: What you need to know

    =================================================
    We “seem deaf and blind to the science and the tools and methods for planning that we have available to address these risks.

    https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/447378/climate-change-and-recent-flooding-what-you-need-to-know

