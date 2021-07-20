Michael Mann: How Fires Make Their Own Weather

July 20, 2021

One Response to “Michael Mann: How Fires Make Their Own Weather”

  1. redskylite Says:

    July 20, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    “Michael E. Mann, the director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University, told CNN the past few weeks have showed the limitation of climate change models.

    “There is an important factor with many of these events, including the recent ‘heat dome’ event out west, that the climate models don’t capture,” Mann said.

    “The models are underestimating the magnitude of the impact of climate change on extreme weather events.”

    In climate models, Mann explained, day-to-day weather is just noise. It looks a lot like chaos. It’s only the most extreme events that stand out as a clear signal.
    “The signal is emerging from the noise more quickly” than models predicted, Mann said. “The [real world] signal is now large enough that we can ‘see’ it in the daily weather,” even though the models didn’t see it coming.”

    https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/20/world/climate-change-extreme-weather-speed-cmd-intl/index.html

