Michael Mann: How Fires Make Their Own Weather

with Peter Sinclair
A snippet from my interview today on @MSNBC talking with @KatyOnMSNBC guest host @GeoffRBennett about the massive climate change-fueled wildfires we are witnessing: pic.twitter.com/RrkxzDcx0W— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) July 20, 2021
A snippet from my interview today on @MSNBC talking with @KatyOnMSNBC guest host @GeoffRBennett about the massive climate change-fueled wildfires we are witnessing: pic.twitter.com/RrkxzDcx0W
“Michael E. Mann, the director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University, told CNN the past few weeks have showed the limitation of climate change models.
“There is an important factor with many of these events, including the recent ‘heat dome’ event out west, that the climate models don’t capture,” Mann said.
“The models are underestimating the magnitude of the impact of climate change on extreme weather events.”
In climate models, Mann explained, day-to-day weather is just noise. It looks a lot like chaos. It’s only the most extreme events that stand out as a clear signal.
“The signal is emerging from the noise more quickly” than models predicted, Mann said. “The [real world] signal is now large enough that we can ‘see’ it in the daily weather,” even though the models didn’t see it coming.”
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/20/world/climate-change-extreme-weather-speed-cmd-intl/index.html
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,757 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
July 20, 2021 at 6:31 pm
“Michael E. Mann, the director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University, told CNN the past few weeks have showed the limitation of climate change models.
“There is an important factor with many of these events, including the recent ‘heat dome’ event out west, that the climate models don’t capture,” Mann said.
“The models are underestimating the magnitude of the impact of climate change on extreme weather events.”
In climate models, Mann explained, day-to-day weather is just noise. It looks a lot like chaos. It’s only the most extreme events that stand out as a clear signal.
“The signal is emerging from the noise more quickly” than models predicted, Mann said. “The [real world] signal is now large enough that we can ‘see’ it in the daily weather,” even though the models didn’t see it coming.”
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/20/world/climate-change-extreme-weather-speed-cmd-intl/index.html