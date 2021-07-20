Heavy Rains Bring Astonishing Chinese Flood
July 20, 2021
Stories about truly massive rain event. Trying to find out more.
Riders trapped in a collapsed subway. Not all reportedly made it out.
UPDATE:
Storms have battered Henan province since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season that has caused rivers to burst their banks, flooding the streets of a dozen cities and upending daily lives of millions of people. Weather authorities in Zhengzhou say the rainfall was the highest since record-keeping began 60 years ago with the city seeing an average year’s worth of rainfall in just three days.
Overnight, authorities warned the deluge had created a 20-metre (66-foot) breach in the Yihetan dam in Luoyang – a city of approximately seven million people – with the risk that it “may collapse at any time”.
The PLA’s Central Theatre Command said it had sent soldiers to carry out an emergency response including blasting and flood diversion.
“On July 20, a 20-metre breach occurred at the Yihetan dam … the riverbank was severely damaged and the dam may collapse at any time,” it said in the statement.