Heavy Rains Bring Astonishing Chinese Flood July 20, 2021

The videos shared on Chinese social media about the floodings in Henan following the heavy rain really show the severity of the situation. These are some of them. pic.twitter.com/zZMKxvAGAX — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

One subway entrance of line 7 in Zhengzhou collapsed on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/uH8ybyDOPi — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

Stories about truly massive rain event. Trying to find out more.

Riders trapped in a collapsed subway. Not all reportedly made it out.



Subway passengers trapped in the water. pic.twitter.com/IyqmKN7WEr — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

Earlier in this thread there was a video of people helping those trapped in lower levels. There is more footage showing other places in Zhengzhou where citizens also joined forces to help those trapped by the water to get out safely. pic.twitter.com/1R9q1JcUtY — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

More videos coming out on the situation earlier on Tuesday night in the Zhengzhou subway. From what I can find now, the majority of passengers got out safely, but unfortunately, some did not. (Please comment with source link if more is known on this 🙏.) pic.twitter.com/5CyvauugSK — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

UPDATE:

Aljazeera:

Storms have battered Henan province since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season that has caused rivers to burst their banks, flooding the streets of a dozen cities and upending daily lives of millions of people. Weather authorities in Zhengzhou say the rainfall was the highest since record-keeping began 60 years ago with the city seeing an average year’s worth of rainfall in just three days.

Overnight, authorities warned the deluge had created a 20-metre (66-foot) breach in the Yihetan dam in Luoyang – a city of approximately seven million people – with the risk that it “may collapse at any time”.

The PLA’s Central Theatre Command said it had sent soldiers to carry out an emergency response including blasting and flood diversion.

“On July 20, a 20-metre breach occurred at the Yihetan dam … the riverbank was severely damaged and the dam may collapse at any time,” it said in the statement.