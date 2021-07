The Race We are Losing July 19, 2021

New Wind turbines rising in Mt Haley Township, Midland County, MI.The evening sky is hazy with the smoke from wildfires in Western North America.

To head off catastrophic climate change, deployment of clean energy needs to accelerate 10x.

Citizens needed willing to stand up for clean energy deployment across the planet. There is a tough struggle ahead, and no time left to dither.

Here is an extreme, eye popping temperature record from Montana set on Monday. pic.twitter.com/UwpweBwzj2 — Guy Walton (@climateguyw) July 20, 2021