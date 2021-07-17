The Bell Curve of Catastrophe July 17, 2021

Found this on the NASA website. You can watch global land temperatures heat up over last 70 years – looks at first like a wobbly slug, then as we get into the ’80s you see the clear movement to the right (warm) side.What is important is the leading edge on the right, where you can see, as the bell curve moves that way, suddenly those extremes that would have been off the chart decades ago become much more a part of the distribution.That’s what we’ve been seeing in recent weeks – extremes that would once have been highly unlikely . now becoming within the “normal” range.