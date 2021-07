Europe’s Floods have Familiar Jet Signature July 16, 2021

What caused the catastrophic flooding in Europe? You guessed it, severe blocking from a extremely anomalous wavy jet stream which resulted in a cut off low over Central Europe south of a bridged ridging situation… somewhat like a Rex block. 1/… pic.twitter.com/GV9B0hJdge — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) July 16, 2021

Jeff Berardelli:

“..the red is the warmer ridging causing the block and the blue is the upper level storm causing the rain. You can see how the blue cutoff low is trapped below the blocking.

The blue is the cutoff, slow moving storm.”

There are still some scientists who argue about what the mechanism is here, or even if it is happening, yet here we are.

Yale Climate Connections video from 4 years ago seems as current as ever.