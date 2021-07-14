Richard Branson on the Value of Space, the Overview Effect July 14, 2021

Why space? Worthy discussion.

1. Billionaires flying to space does not mean we’re all going to be able to go to space in the near future.



2. If that did happen, it would be a disaster. pic.twitter.com/9tcsCmOGds — Paris Marx (@parismarx) July 13, 2021

Gizmodo:

On Saturday, Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University, tweeted that she’d be appearing on CNN to talk to Fareed Zakaria about the record-breaking heat wave gripping the West. The next day, she announced her segment had been cut. “Bumped, due to billionaire going to space,” she wrote.

Juxtaposing the amount of public alarm and loss of life tied to these record-breaking heat waves versus the importance (or lack thereof) of Branson’s little trip to space makes Hayhoe getting bumped particularly enraging. These past few weeks have been so dire that it has felt like a breakthrough moment culturally on climate change—that networks like CNN then decided to throw away by filming a billionaire floating around in zero gravity. And Branson’s stunt taking precedence on primetime over our rapidly unfolding climate crisis isn’t an exception, but rather the norm. It shows that cable news, and TV news as a whole, still largely continues to fail at grasping the climate crisis as the existential threat it is. Instead, coverage prioritizes entertainment and sensationalism that keeps people watching the commercial breaks.

That said, Branson makes an argument about the “Overview Effect” – the real phenomenon of personal change that seems to happen when humans are exposed to a view from space of their home.

The overview effect is a cognitive shift in awareness reported by some astronauts during spaceflight, often while viewing the Earth from outer space. – Wikipedia