Richard Branson on the Value of Space, the Overview Effect
July 14, 2021
Why space? Worthy discussion.
On Saturday, Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University, tweeted that she’d be appearing on CNN to talk to Fareed Zakaria about the record-breaking heat wave gripping the West. The next day, she announced her segment had been cut. “Bumped, due to billionaire going to space,” she wrote.
Hayhoe was slated to appear on CNN as Death Valley was clocking the highest temperature ever reliably recorded on the planet, on the heels of another heat wave that killed hundreds of people across the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Meanwhile, Richard Branson spent 3 or 4 minutes weightless to advertise a spaceship that will offer seats for hundreds of thousands of dollars a pop—and earned wall-to-wall coverage on broadcast networks this weekend, many of which aired footage of his “brief joyride.”
Juxtaposing the amount of public alarm and loss of life tied to these record-breaking heat waves versus the importance (or lack thereof) of Branson’s little trip to space makes Hayhoe getting bumped particularly enraging. These past few weeks have been so dire that it has felt like a breakthrough moment culturally on climate change—that networks like CNN then decided to throw away by filming a billionaire floating around in zero gravity. And Branson’s stunt taking precedence on primetime over our rapidly unfolding climate crisis isn’t an exception, but rather the norm. It shows that cable news, and TV news as a whole, still largely continues to fail at grasping the climate crisis as the existential threat it is. Instead, coverage prioritizes entertainment and sensationalism that keeps people watching the commercial breaks.
That said, Branson makes an argument about the “Overview Effect” – the real phenomenon of personal change that seems to happen when humans are exposed to a view from space of their home.
The overview effect is a cognitive shift in awareness reported by some astronauts during spaceflight, often while viewing the Earth from outer space. – Wikipedia
July 14, 2021 at 11:34 am
No it’s too far, just looks like a blue marble. I’m not a billionaire but I help out by driving my pickup truck aimlessly around Canada, window down & my arm hanging out gawking at the scenery up close. Up close makes me feel very touchy-feely about Earth which will greatly reduce IR-active gases and plastic. Also, I now feel empathy for the poor & hungry because I see the bums hanging around the road edge some times, can’t see them good from space. You poets & artists all decide what makes you feel all touchy-feely but for me it’s blitzing around in my pickup truck, not blitzing around in a near vacuum.