New U of Texas Study Sheds Light on Winter Blackouts July 14, 2021

Spoiler: it wasn’t the Wind Turbines.

Above, KTBC Austin report, below, Houston Chronicle:

Houston Chronicle:

The failure by natural gas producers to supply adequate fuel to power plants “exacerbated” the electricity shortage during the February freeze, according to a new report from the University of Texas at Austin.

A dozen researchers from UT’s Energy Institute found that while all power sources — including coal, wind, solar and nuclear — faltered during the winter storm, failures to weatherize natural gas wells and ensure electricity to critical equipment compounded the catastrophic power failure. The storm and blackouts killed at least 200 people and caused billions of dollars in property damage across Texas.

“Days before ERCOT called for blackouts, natural gas was already being curtailed to some natural gas consumers, including power plants,” the report’s authors wrote. “Natural gas output started to decline rapidly before the electricity forced outages began early on February 15, with production declining about 700 million cubic feet per day from February 8-14. This decline is likely due to weather-related factors and not a loss of power at natural gas facilities.”

The 101-page report didn’t break new ground on what caused the widespread Texas blackouts, but it provided more details and a solid baseline of facts as policymakers debate ways to improve the electricity grid and natural gas system to prevent future blackouts. UT’s report was published on the same day as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas unveiled a roadmap to improve the state’s power grid.

“I think it’s a really good step forward,” said Jay Zarnikau, one of the report’s authors. “It’s not necessarily going to address all failures identified in our report, but I think it was a good roadmap.”

UT researchers looked at public data and legislative testimony, but also were given access to confidential data from ERCOT, including the performance of certain power plants, communications about the winter storm and ERCOT’s emergency program that automatically shut off power to some natural gas producers. The study was funded in part by the Public Utility Commission, which oversees the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Researchers found that frozen wells caused natural gas production to fall by 85 percent in the days leading up to Feb. 16, with up to two-thirds of processing plants in the Permian Basin experiencing an outage. Researchers looked at a sample of 27 natural gas processing plants, and found that as many as 18 of them had zero output at the worst of the storm. Natural gas producers are not required to weatherize their equipment in Texas.

Below, WFAA report fills in some blanks.