Data Centers on Collision Course with Mega-Drought

July 12, 2021

Big data and computer industries are moving to Arizona – but may be running into some hard limits in terms of water.

  1. indy222 Says:

    July 12, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    The Colorado is already dry before it hits the border… more short term’ism from our corporate overlords.

