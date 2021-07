Floods in East, Heat in West, all with Climate Fingerprints July 9, 2021

“We have the tools, the technology and the know-how to solve climate change, we just need the will power” @CoveringClimate https://t.co/zY2qV8gJ9V — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) July 9, 2021

This summer following the well understood physics of climate. Atmosphere is “thirstier” for water and holds more. Dry weather means soils dry faster, wet weather brings increased chance for heavy downpours..

100 degrees F at midnight in Palm Springs. Heat killing animals, and people.