Death Valley Records Hottest Reliably Measured Temp in History

with Peter Sinclair
We just broke the all-time record for the hottest it's ever been anywhere on Earth. https://t.co/aENZXIDMey— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 10, 2021
We just broke the all-time record for the hottest it's ever been anywhere on Earth. https://t.co/aENZXIDMey
Hottest temperature. Ever. Reliably. Measured. On. This. Planet. Was. Today. #ClimateCrisisCrisis https://t.co/BBsl2ByIPR— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) July 10, 2021
Hottest temperature. Ever. Reliably. Measured. On. This. Planet. Was. Today. #ClimateCrisisCrisis https://t.co/BBsl2ByIPR
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,742 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!