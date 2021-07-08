New PG&E Chair will “Lead with Love”
July 8, 2021
I’m following the progress of new PG&E chair Patti Poppe as she takes on the hellacious mess that is California’s massive electric grid in the midst of bankruptcy, lawsuits, and a historic drought.
with Peter Sinclair
