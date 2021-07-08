Heat Wave may have Killed a Billion Sea Animals

In our conversations about “building resilience” against heat waves, I can’t stop thinking about the creatures we’re not able to protect.

CBC:

Chris Harley walked on to Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach in late June and smelled death.

Carpeting the sea rocks were tens of thousands of mussels, clams, sea stars and snails, emitting a putrid odour that hung thick in the heat.

“I was pretty stunned,” he recalled.

Harley, a marine biologist at the University of British Columbia, now estimates that last week’s record-breaking heat wave in B.C. may have killed more than one billion seashore animals living along the Salish Sea coastline.

The findings shine a light on the seismic effects of the heat wave, which has already been linked to hundreds of human deaths and whose ecological toll continues to be unravelled.

As temperatures cracked 40 C in Vancouver, and several degrees higher in B.C.’s Interior, infrared cameras used by Harley’s team recorded temperatures above 50 C on rocky shoreline habitats. (122 F)

Intertidal animals like mussels, which inhabit the area where land and sea meet, can endure temperatures in the high 30s for short periods of time, Harley said.

But the scorching heat, combined with low tides in the middle of the afternoon, created a dangerous combination for more than six hours at a time.

“A mussel on the shore in some ways is like a toddler left in a car on a hot day,” Harley said.

“They are stuck there until the parent comes back, or in this case, the tide comes back in and there’s very little they can do. They’re at the mercy of the environment. And on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, during the heat wave, it just got so hot that the mussels, there was nothing they could do.”

Tipped off by the smell on the Sunday morning of the heat wave, Harley and a team of student researchers began to canvas multiple coastlines, including those in West Vancouver and on the Sunshine Coast.

They discovered endless rows of mussels with dead meat attached inside the shell, along with other dead creatures like sea stars and barnacles.

Harley calculated the number of dead animals found in small areas and multiplied it by the habitat size in the Salish Sea, which spans from Campbell River, B.C., to Olympia, Wash.