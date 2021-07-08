Californians asked to Cut Water Use

July 8, 2021

We’re barely into summer – August is looking ugly.

  1. J4Zonian Says:

    July 8, 2021 at 9:13 pm

    Like climate catastrophe, overuse of water will not be solved by individual choices. Those willing to save probably already are, and can’t save significants amounts more, while those who use the most will continue to, not caring, and thinking themselves more deserving. This will only be solved by involuntarily reducing corporate and agricultural use, with either huge charges for non-personal water beyond the ration provided, or huge fines for exceeding allowed amounts. California is now mostly going to be desert scrubland, along with a lot of the west, and it’s time to stop denying that and adjust our lives to reality rather than the other way around, which is utterly pointless and a sure path to unhappiness.

