Can You Trust a Weather Report from Fox News?
July 7, 2021
Answer is of course, no, and those meteorologists who are looking for a job in this new Fox-run weather service should do a gut-check and review their life choices.
with Peter Sinclair
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat