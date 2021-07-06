Connecting the Dots (again) Between Historical Racism and Current Climate Denial July 6, 2021

.@cltomlinson, co-author of "Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth," explains how the #Texas GOP shut down a discussion of the Alamo and slavery based on this book. #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/rT7z3xXLDX — The ReidOut (@thereidout) July 5, 2021

One more example of why readers here are going to better understand the big picture.

I’ve interviewed Chris Tomlinson twice about developments in the energy industry – he’s a reporter for the Houston Chronicle, and it’s been his be at it for a long time.

He’s also a fifth generation Texan, and a student of Texas history, having written the book that has caused a minor media storm, – he tells me below about the Texan DNA, and the likelihood of any near-term Republican epiphany on climate. Along the way, he casually predicts the catastrophic Canadian heat wave we just observed.

Another example, also, of the tight connection between attitudes of climate denial, and racism.