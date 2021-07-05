Restoring Forests with Furry Engineers July 5, 2021

Joined a twitter thread yesterday after Journalist Lucy Sheriff brought up the topic of Beavers as landscape healing engineers, and included an amazing photo of Beaver hydrological architecture in a desert landscape.

She notes: “This is beaver land in Dixie Creek, Nevada in JULY”

Which was quickly followed by another from Joe Wheaton at Utah State, showing a site in Idaho, not just a desert, but burned over in a recent fire – except for the Beaver protected landscape.

All of which lead me to review my interview with Emily Fairfax, above. Dr Fairfax is now a professor at Cal State Channel Islands.

Her playful stop-motion video below is a quick illustration for how all this works. There’s obviously a trove of possibilities here, and perhaps the disastrous fire season we are now just beginning will awaken a sense that we need more than just human engineers on the job.