Elsa Pushing Hurricane Boundaries July 3, 2021

Hurricane Elsa already provoking the “..well I never saw that before” from experienced TV Mets.

Not supposed to be a major impact storm, but has some eye-catching early behaviors.

Just how extraordinary is it to have a hurricane in the eastern Caribbean before mid-July? Well, do 1933 and 2005 mean anything to you? Those are the only two years it happened before. Not cool, 2021, not cool. #Elsa pic.twitter.com/uvFmb5Uv8b — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) July 2, 2021

As @DrShepherd2013 pointed out earlier this week, Elsa is the earliest named 5th storm of an Atlantic hurricane season on record. The 5th named storm typically does not form until August 31st. "Whatever "typically" means these days," he added … https://t.co/piSUCV7PeE — Prof. Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) July 2, 2021