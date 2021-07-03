Elsa Pushing Hurricane Boundaries
July 3, 2021
Hurricane Elsa already provoking the “..well I never saw that before” from experienced TV Mets.
Not supposed to be a major impact storm, but has some eye-catching early behaviors.
with Peter Sinclair
