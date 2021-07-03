Are Networks Taking Climate Seriously?

July 3, 2021

The gold standard of climate reporting, and significantly, relating real-time extreme weather to climate change, has in recent years been CBS News and its prominently featured reporting from Jeff Berardelli.

Above, is this something new, or is ABC News taking a similar approach?
The report above featuring meteorologist Ginger Zee is a pretty well done piece, that goes well beyond a superficial report and gets into some key climate understanding.

